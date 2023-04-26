CME: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $883.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME