Logitech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $140.2 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to $1.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

