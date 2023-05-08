Treace Medical Concepts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Monday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its first quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.5 million.

