Eagle Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $42.2 million.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $134.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.9 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $356.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN