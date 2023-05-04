Playa Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $42.7 million.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $273.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYA