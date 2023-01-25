Hexcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $429.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.3 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion.

