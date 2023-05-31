National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $625.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Montreal-based bank said it had earnings of $1.76 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.83 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

