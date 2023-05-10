Kura Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

