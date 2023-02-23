Travere: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.03.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.04 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $278.5 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $212 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTX