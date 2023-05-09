Sutter Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

