Shenandoah Telecom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $70 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.4 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267.4 million.

