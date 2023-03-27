StarTek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The call center operator posted revenue of $93 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.3 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $385.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRT