Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Tuesday reported net income of $475,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

