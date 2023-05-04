Hercules Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $94.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103 million.

