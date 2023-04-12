AP NEWS
    Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 12, 2023 GMT

    MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

    The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period.

