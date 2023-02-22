Cabot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRA