Kornit Digital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its first quarter.

The Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $54 million to $59 million.

