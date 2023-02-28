First Advantage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $212.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.6 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $810 million.

First Advantage expects full-year revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FA