Crawford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its first quarter.
The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.
The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $324.6 million in the period.
Other news
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay.
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
House Republicans are requesting voluntary testimony from nearly a dozen Justice Department officials involved in the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.A