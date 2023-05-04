Apartment Investment Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects a full-year loss of 33 cents to 23 cents per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.61, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

