Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $74.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $444.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.2 million, or $3.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLI