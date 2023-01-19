SVB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $315 million.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, said it had earnings of $4.62 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.26 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.54 billion, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.67 billion, or $25.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIVB