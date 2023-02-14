Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $673 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.36 billion, or $7.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.82 to $1.88. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.23 to $7.91 per share.

