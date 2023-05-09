May 9, 2023 GMT
Greenlight Capital Re: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.9 million in its first quarter.
The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.
The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $155 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $158.1 million.
