Greenlight Capital Re: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $155 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $158.1 million.

