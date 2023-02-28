Jones Lang LaSalle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $174.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.47 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $654.5 million, or $13.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL