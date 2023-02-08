Wynn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.23 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.17 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $423.9 million, or $3.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

