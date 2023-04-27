Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $140 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.81 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.76 to $6.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.54 billion.

