SSR Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $306.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $194.1 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

