Empire State Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $43 million, or 16 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $140.1 million.

Empire State Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 80 cents to 84 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESRT