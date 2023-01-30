Auburn National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

The Auburn, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.3 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.7 million.

Auburn National shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

