Centene: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $38.89 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.31 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $144.5 billion to $146.5 billion.

