Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $130.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had net income of $4.34.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $369.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $496.8 million, or $16.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $281.27, an increase of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASR