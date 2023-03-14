Emerald Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $130.8 million, or 46 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $325.9 million.

