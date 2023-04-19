Morgan Stanley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.98 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $22.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.52 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.91 billion.

