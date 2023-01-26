LSI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $128.8 million in the period.

