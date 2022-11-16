Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX