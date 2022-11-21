GDS Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Monday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $332.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.2 million.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion.

