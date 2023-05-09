May 9, 2023 GMT
Kodak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported net income of $33 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.
The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $278 million in the period.
_____
