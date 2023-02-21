Transocean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $350 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $606 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $625 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $621 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

