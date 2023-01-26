First Interstate BancSystem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) _ First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85.8 million.

The bank, based in Billings, Montana, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $202.2 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

