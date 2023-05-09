HEI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Tuesday reported net income of $55.2 million in its first quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $928.2 million in the period.

