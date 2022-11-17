NetEase: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) _ NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $941.8 million.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.59 per share.

The internet technology company posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTES