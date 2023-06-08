Signet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $97.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.78 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $9.49 to $10.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIG