Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

The Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period.

