Proto Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period.

