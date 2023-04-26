Wabash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported net income of $51.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $621 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC