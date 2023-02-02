Cognizant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) _ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $521 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.01 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.29 billion, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $4.71 billion to $4.76 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.05 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSH