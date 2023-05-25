Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported net income of $27 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.19.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $569.6 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $5.10 per share.

_____

