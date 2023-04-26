Constellium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paris-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

