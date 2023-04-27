April 27, 2023 GMT
Beazer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $34.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.13.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $543.9 million in the period.
Beazer shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.18, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.
